Man arrested for sexually assaulting a chicken

A Clinch County man is facing a felony bestiality charge after being caught on video having sex with a chicken.

Reinaldo Pineda, 69, of a Chester Mattox Road address, was charged with bestiality on Tuesday, March 17, by the Clinch County Sheriff’s Department. Three days later, on Friday, March 20, Pineda was also charged with making terroristic threats.

According to Clinch County Sheriff’s Department Investigator James Smith, a security camera video shows Pineda having sexual intercourse with a chicken on February 26, 2020. Smith said he has confirmed the man sexually assaulting the chicken in the video was Pineda.

The terroristic threats charge comes from another video, where Pineda was threatening others, to “shoot them all like dogs,” and then shoot himself.

Pineda made bond on the bestiality charge on March 17, but after being arrested on the terroristic threats charge, is being held with no bond. He is currently in the Coffee County Jail.