City approves curfew in ‘Emergency Ordinance’

The City of Homerville is now under a curfew, from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., as the Homerville City Council approved an “Emergency Ordinance” to address concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ordinance, approved at a rare outdoor called meeting of the council Thursday, calls for a 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. curfew inside the city limits, mandating residents say in their homes or on their property unless performing designated services or travelling to work (see exemptions in ordinance below).

The ordinance also: stops disconnection of city utilities during the length of the ordinance; prohibits dine-in services in the city limits; closes fitness centers, gyms, social clubs, etc.; mandates customers in other businesses maintain a distance of six feet from other individuals; and prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people.

Violators of the ordinance can be charged with a misdemeanor, and receive a fine of $1,000 or 12 months in jail.

Below is the text of the ordinance, which was approved unanimously by the council. The News will have more details from the meeting in its print edition.