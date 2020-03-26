Behind The News podcast – March 26, 2020

SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS POD: In this week’s podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss: All you need to know about local and state efforts with the COVID-19 coronavirus (2:32); Public schools to be closed until April 24 (5:19); The South Georgia Coronavirus Information Page (16:10); Clinch man arrested in sexual assault of chicken (17:56); Two people injured after car hits lawnmower driving down highway (21:44); and more. Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville!