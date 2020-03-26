Community steps up to feed local school children

Clinch Countians stepped up last week as a community to fill a need in the wake of coronavirus closures – feeding the county’s school children.

After hearing that school would be closed for at least two weeks due to the virus, Jesus & Jam volunteers sprung into action. Last week, they delivered meals along their usual Saturday routes to children in the community. They even arranged for sack lunches to be delivered to Fargo for school-age children there. Lajuanta Mattox of Jesus & Jam said Second Harvest providedmost of the food for the lunches, with other donations coming from benefactors in the community.

On Sunday, Jesus & Jam provided lunches to anyone who needed them, and ended up giving away 300 lunches to people in the community.

“We gave out a lot of food Sunday,” said Mattox. “We were supposed to start at 2 p.m, but had people out here around 1. There obviously is a need here. We ran out.”

Mattox said Jesus & Jam plans to meet that need again this Sunday, giving away lunches from 2-4 p.m. at their facility on the corner of Hampton Street and Highway 84. They plan to do a drive-thru – with motorists entering on West Dame Avenue, receiving their lunches in the drive next to the old Sessoms Field, then departing on Plant Avenue (Highway 84 East). She said that in order to provide these lunches, Jesus & Jam needs donations.

To make a donation to help feed Clinch Countians in need, contact Mattox at 912-337-5342.

For the next two weeks, the school system will be feeding the county’s school-age children. They will providing meals to children ages 2-18 from Monday-Friday between 11 a.m.-noon at a variety of locations (see graphic above). On Monday, their first day, they served 690 breakfasts and lunches to Clinch County’s children.

