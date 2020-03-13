Two arrested in connection with local infant’s death

A 16-year-old juvenile is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a Homerville infant.

On Wednesday, March 4, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Homerville Police Department responded to a Poppell Square address in reference to a report of an unresponsive infant child. Upon arrival, officers performed CPR on the child until EMS arrived. The child was transported to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, where the child was pronounced dead from the injuries. The following day, the Douglas office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Homerville Police Department to assist with the case.

That investigation led to the arrest of at 16-year-old juvenile male, who was charged with one count of felony murder, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree. Juliann Meriweather, 25, was charged with one count of cruelty to children to the first degree. Law enforcement officials said Meriweather was the mother of the child, and the juvenile was the father.

After her arrest, Meriweather was transported to the Coffee County Jail, and the juvenile was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Homerville Police Department at 912-487-5306 or the Douglas GBI office at 912-389-4103.