Clinch’s Russ Goodman running for State Senate

Clinch County’s Russ Goodman is running for State Senate.

Goodman, a farmer and businessman who lives in Cogdell, is running for the 8th District Senate seat currently held by Ellis Black. Black said he is not seeking re-election.

“As a 7th generation South Georgia farmer, my loyal roots run deep here in this district,” Goodman said in a statement. “I know rural Georgia has a lot of opportunity. We have hardworking people, abundant resources, strong values, Moody AFB, VSU, and family farms that drive our economy. But with attacks on our values and folks moving away for better opportunities, we are in the fight of our lives in rural Georgia. I’m running for State Senate because I am ready to fight to make sure our kids all across South Georgia are able to stay, build a career, and raise their families here.”

Black, who has served this area in both the State House and Senate, said he plans to retire.

“I’ve enjoyed serving the people of Clinch County and this district, but I’m 78 years old and there are still some things I’d like to do,” Black told The News Monday.

Goodman is a past president of the local Farm Bureau, former board member on the Georgia Fruits and Vegetable Growers Association, a current board member of the Clinch County Development Authority and the Georgia Blueberry Commission. In 2015, Russ was appointed by Governor Nathan Deal to serve on the Board of Directors of the Georgia Development Authority (GDA). He is married to the former Carra Crumbley, and they have two sons, J.R. and Alec. Goodman is a blueberry farmer who also manages a herd of Brangus cattle. He is also a partner in a local manufacturing company, Envirospec, LLC.

“With hard work, South Georgia common sense, and with the sheer grit you pick up on the farm, I know we can grow a bright and promising future for our communities throughout South Georgia,” said Goodman, who qualified as a Republican. “I look forward to earning the trust and support of my neighbors in District 8. Together, we will plow the field, plant the seeds, and grow a stronger, brighter and more prosperous future for generations to come.”

Qualifying will continue until Friday at noon. As of Thursday, only one other candidate – Treva Gear, a Valdosta educator – had qualifed for the 8th District Senate seat. Gear qualified as a Democrat.