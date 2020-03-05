BOE recognizes Sullivan Scholarship winner

The Clinch County Board of Education recognized a Clinch County High senior who has been chosen for a prestigious scholarship at their regular monthly meeting Thursday.

Lindsey Strickland has been chosen for the Sullivan Scholarship at Valdosta State University – a full scholarship for outstanding students who plan to major in education and teach in rural Georgia.

At the meeting, Strickland was recognized by Superintendent Dr. Lori James, who said Strickland is the only Clinch County High School student to ever receive the scholarship, which covers all college costs and also pays a stipend.

The board also heard a presentation from STEM and gifted students at Clinch County Elementary/Middle School. Students who made presentations before the board included Isaiah Quinn, Dempsey Deloach, Jake Bruce, Watts Fortner, Annalee George, Amelia Cox, and Alex Santiago.

In other action from the meeting, held at Patterson Hall, the school board:

• Approved the meeting’s agenda.

• Approved the minutes of the board’s January 23 and February 5 meetings.

• Approved the following administrators for the 2021 fiscal year: Denise Brown, Assistant Superintendent; Jerri Lynn Spivey, CCES & CCMS

Principal; Trent Hatton, CCHS Principal; Jason Bell, Director of Operations; Alison Smith, Director of Student Services.

• Approved Loretta Hendricks as a bus driver.

• Approved Blake Richardson as a substitute teacher and Allen Herrin as a substitute bus driver.

• Approved the financial report.

• Approved a budget amendment for the FY 2020 budget.

• Approved advertising for a new special education teaching position at CCES/MS.

• Approved purchasing technology equipment from Cloud59 Networks for $26,600 and managed internal broadband service for $24,000 for FY21. E-Rate will provide funding for 85%. The system will provide 15% funding ($3990 and $3600 – totaling $7590).

• Approved items to sell as surplus.

• Approved a field trip request by FFA to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

• Approved the CCHS track schedule.

• Heard lottery/Pre-K/Hope information from the superintendent.

James also shared information about upcoming events and a CCHS clothes closet.