New GHSA region realignments released

The Georgia High School Association has announced alignments for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years. In Class A, all private schools will be moved into Private Class A, where they will have eight regions. Public Class A will also have eight regions. This will mean that four teams from each region will get into the playoffs for the major sports, starting next year, eliminating the power ratings.

In Region 2-A, Telfair County and Wilcox County moved into the new Region 4-A, and Region 2-A gained McIntosh County Academy. These changes will be effective next season. That means Clinch will have four non-region games in football the next two seasons (currently, they have three).