Lee Container sold to Ohio company

A global leader in industrial packaging has purchased Lee Container of Homerville.

Greif, a publicly-traded company out of Ohio, announced the purchase today.

Lee Container, headquartered in Homerville, is a leader in the North American blow molded jerrycan industry, primarily serving growth-oriented customers in the agrochemical, other specialty chemical, oil & lubricant and pet care segments. Lee Container operates three manufacturing facilities in Homerville, Centerville, IA and Nacogdoches, TX, with over 500 employees throughout the U.S.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, producing steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products.

“The acquisition of Lee Container is a critical step in our continued Build to Last journey”, said Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greif. “Lee is an exceptional strategic and cultural fit, with exceptional people and values as well as a favorable mix of product and end market exposures. The Lee acquisition solidifies our commitment to growing our jerrycan and small plastic bottle footprint and adds a further growth engine to our GIP business. I am excited to welcome our new colleagues to the Greif family and look forward to growing our business together with them.”

“The Lee Container family is excited for today’s announcement and the opportunities it presents for our colleagues, customers and suppliers”, added Robert Varnedoe, Chief Executive Officer of Lee Container. “Greif brings additional industry expertise, scale, and customer service focus that will be formative in continuing the strong growth fundamentals of the company. Our customers and suppliers will benefit from the enhanced product offering of Greif, and I’m most excited that our colleagues will join a thriving, people-first culture at Greif.”

Local Lee Container officials say there will be no changes in the operation of the Homerville facility.

The News will have more details about the acquisition in its print edition.