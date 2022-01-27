New class of Clinch Sports Hall of Famers inducted

You can watch the live-stream of the Hall of Fame ceremony on the Clinch County News Facebook page.

The Clinch County Sports Hall of Fame inducted its second class Saturday before a large crowd in the Clinch County High commons area.

The class included the 1957 Homerville High & Elementary Hornet girls basketball team, which won Clinch County’s first state championship, and 10 individuals.

“The people we’re honoring today could have very easily been in the first (Hall of Fame) class. We have plenty of people worthy of recognition, and it’s difficult for us to pare them down to a class,” said Hall of Fame committee chairman Len Robbins in opening remarks. “The people we’re honoring today are the best of the best in the rich history of Clinch County athletics.”

Individual inductees included Charlie Bennett, Gussie Clark, Vintavious Cooper, Keith Cox, Austin Deloach Sr., Jim Dickerson, Boris Lee, Paul Tolbert, Herbert Tomlinson, and Kathy Willis.

The 1957 Hornet basketball team was inducted, and four members of the team were there to represent Clinch County’s first state title team. After each inductee was introduced, they were welcome to make remarks.

Hall of Fame inductees were presented a red blazer during the ceremony, and also received a plaque. A replica of that plaque was put in the Hall of Fame trophy case in the gymnasium lobby.

In between the boys and girls varsity games Saturday against Atkinson County, the new Hall of Fame inductees were introduced before a standing ovation. The Hall of Fame also revealed a state championship banner recognizing the Homerville High Hornets state championship, which will remain in the gymnasium.

Team members of the 1957 team included Yvonne Holmes, Georgia Cooper, Doris Warren, Anita Cooper, Sarah Johnson, Edith Edmond, Catherine Gaines, Addie Goodman, Mary Andrews, Anna Webb, Carrie Brown, Ella Morehead, Sarah Edmond, Precious Gordon, Annette Burton, and Coach Inez Brown.

Robbins said the committee made plaques for each member of the 1957 state championship team. Family of 1957 team members can pick up their plaque at the Clinch County News office during normal business hours.