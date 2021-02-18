Daylight Donuts to open soon in Homerville

Downtown Homerville will soon have a new restaurant.

Daylight Donuts will be moving into the old Shorty’s Tacos space (formerly Hoagies) soon, with plans to open in early March, according to Homerville Main Street Manager Laura Nipper. Daylight Donuts owner Ben Broomberg confirmed that the franchise will be opening a location in Homerville Monday. Broomberg and his wife Dwan currently own Daylight Donuts franchises in Valdosta and Hahira.

Daylight Donuts has had a presence in Homerville for nearly a year, bringing its mobile truck here once a week. Nipper said the city started talking to the Broombergs about having a permanent location in Homerville about seven months ago.

The restaurants offers full breakfast and lunch menus. The breakfast menu includes their specialty, fresh doughnuts, along with breakfast sandwiches and bowls, bagels and biscuits. The lunch menu includes a wide array of items, including hot sandwiches, burgers, wraps, chicken tenders, salads, and shrimp and chicken wings baskets.

Daylight Donuts is a national franchise, which started in Tulsa, Okla. in 1954. Nipper said the restaurant will start advertising for positions soon.