CCHS Homecoming plans announced

Clinch County High School will celebrate Homecoming with a bonfire, spirit days, a parade, pre-game activities, which includes the presentation of the Homecoming court and the crowning of the Homecoming queen, and a football game between the Clinch County Panthers and the Turner County Rebels on Friday, October 23.

The parade, with the theme, “A Celebration in the Panther Nation!,” will start on that Friday afternoon at 2 p.m., but will have some special rules due the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no parade floats allowed. Only cars, trucks, golf carts, and walking groups may be registered for the parade. All entries must be decorated with Panther spirit to participate. No more than four people per vehicle. No candy should be thrown during the parade procession. Parade entries must be received no later than noon on Wednesday, October 21st.

The high school also announced its Homecoming Court recently. Seniors Jessika Andrews, Cara Kight, Olivia Tucker, and Taylor Wells are competing for Homecoming Queen. The rest of the court includes: Juniors JaLayne King and Camila Pineda; Sophomores Josey Bennett and Ashlynn Stalvey; Freshmen Kylie Hatton and Jada White; and eighth-graders Shaniyah Jones and Blair Manac.

The Spirit Days at the school for Homecoming Week will be:

• Monday: Celebrity-Famous Faces

Students will come dressed as their favorite celebrity!

• Tuesday: VIP Sports

Students will come dressed in costumes based on their favorite sport!

• Wednesday: Circle of Life

Students will come dressed in costumes based on their favorite senior citizen or toddler!

• Thursday: Class Day: Color Wars

12th Grade-Orange

11th Grade-Red

10th Grade-Green

9th Grade-White

8th Grade Yellow

• Friday: Jeans & Jersey

The school also announced that the bonfire will be held Sunday, October 18, at 8 p.m. at Donald Tison Field.

Here is other information about the parade:

PARADE INFO

There is an entry fee of $10 per entry in the parade. There will be a 50 car limit this year, and will be allowed on a first come first serve basis. All parade numbers may be picked up on Thursday, October 22nd at CCHS. These parade numbers should be attached to the front of each parade entry. Entries without a parade number will not be allowed in the parade. Contact Mrs. Emily Kennedy at [email protected] or call CCHS at 487-5366 to register.

All parade entries with young students must have at least two adults on the back with the students and an experienced driver.

PARADE ROUTE OVERVIEW

All CCHS student entries will line up in the Clinch County High School parking lot. All other entries and parade walkers will line up at the corner of Carswell and Elna Streets in the empty field. The parade will then move south on Carswell Avenue and turn left onto Courtland Avenue. The parade will proceed to King Street, turn right, and then proceed to Highway 84. The parade will then turn right onto Highway 84 and continue west to the canal entrance of the old CCEC lot. The parade will end at the old Sessom’s Field entrance. ALL walking groups need to begin with the rest of the parade at the corner of Carswell and Elna Streets. The band will perform along the parade route as well as stop under the red light for a short performance. The parade will end at the canal entrance of the fields across from Macy Brance Park.

ENTRY INFO

• All CCHS car entries will line up in the CCHS parking lot beginning at 1:00. The parade will start promptly at 2 pm.

•Students who will ride in the parade need to be dropped off at the CCHS parking lot. Students must be dropped off between 1 pm and 1:30 p.m. Cars not affiliated with the parade will not be allowed in the parking lot. There will be school personnel in place to help students get lined up.

COMMUNITY ENTRIES

All community entries will line up in the Elna Street field beginning at 1:00. All riders need to be in place by 1:30. The parade will start promptly at 2 pm.

WALKER INFO

Parade walkers will line up at the corner of Carswell and Elna Streets in the empty field at 1 pm. Walkers will enter the parade as the parade progresses. Walkers in the parade need to exit the parade in the canal entrance or first entrance to the former CCEC (Pre-K entry).