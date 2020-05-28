Clinch County Commission Polls for Posts 1, 2 and 5

Who are you voting for in Clinch County Commission Post 1 contest? Roger Metts (incumbent) (74%, 63 Votes)

J.E. Witherspoon (26%, 22 Votes) Total Voters: 85

Who are you voting for in Clinch County Commission Post 2 contest? Chad Brown (incumbent) (67%, 63 Votes)

Charlie Stewart (33%, 31 Votes) Total Voters: 94

Who are voting for in Clinch County Commission Post 5 contest? Henry Moylan (incumbent) (77%, 66 Votes)

David Watson (23%, 20 Votes) Total Voters: 86