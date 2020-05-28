Clinch County Commission Polls for Posts 1, 2 and 5
Who are you voting for in Clinch County Commission Post 1 contest?
- Roger Metts (incumbent) (74%, 63 Votes)
- J.E. Witherspoon (26%, 22 Votes)
Total Voters: 85
Who are you voting for in Clinch County Commission Post 2 contest?
- Chad Brown (incumbent) (67%, 63 Votes)
- Charlie Stewart (33%, 31 Votes)
Total Voters: 94
Who are voting for in Clinch County Commission Post 5 contest?
- Henry Moylan (incumbent) (77%, 66 Votes)
- David Watson (23%, 20 Votes)
Total Voters: 86
