Clinch County Commission Polls for Posts 1, 2 and 5

Who are you voting for in Clinch County Commission Post 1 contest?

  • Roger Metts (incumbent) (74%, 63 Votes)
  • J.E. Witherspoon (26%, 22 Votes)

Total Voters: 85

Who are you voting for in Clinch County Commission Post 2 contest?

  • Chad Brown (incumbent) (67%, 63 Votes)
  • Charlie Stewart (33%, 31 Votes)

Total Voters: 94

Who are voting for in Clinch County Commission Post 5 contest?

  • Henry Moylan (incumbent) (77%, 66 Votes)
  • David Watson (23%, 20 Votes)

Total Voters: 86

