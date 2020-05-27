Clinch County Probate Court Judge Poll
Who are you voting for in Clinch Probate Court Judge race?
- Kimberly Smith (51%, 106 Votes)
- Will Joyce (49%, 100 Votes)
Total Voters: 206
