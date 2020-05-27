Clinch County Probate Court Judge Poll

| | 0

Will Joyce

Kimberly Smith

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Who are you voting for in Clinch Probate Court Judge race?

  • Kimberly Smith (51%, 106 Votes)
  • Will Joyce (49%, 100 Votes)

Total Voters: 206

Loading ... Loading ...
Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment