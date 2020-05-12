2020 CLINCH COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC BANQUET
Welcome to the 2020 Clinch County High School Athletic Banquet.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s banquet is being presented virtually, produced by The Clinch County News and the Clinch County Athletic Booster Club, and sponsored by BYRT CPAs of Homerville.
The introduction includes a welcome and important information about trophy pick-up for award winners. Below that are individual videos for each sport, where award winners are announced by that sport’s coach or coaches.
Congratulations to all the student-athletes and their coaches who represented Clinch County High School and our community so well during the 2019-2020 school term!
Intro:
Football:
Softball:
Cheerleading:
Boys Basketball:
Girls Basketball:
Baseball:
Tennis:
Track:
Special Awards:
Really nice media work on this virtual awards banquet!
Thanks Len and Jenny for putting this together and for all you do for Clinch County. We appreciate you.