2020 CLINCH COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC BANQUET

| | 2

Welcome to the 2020 Clinch County High School Athletic Banquet.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s banquet is being presented virtually, produced by The Clinch County News and the Clinch County Athletic Booster Club, and sponsored by BYRT CPAs of Homerville.

The introduction includes a welcome and important information about trophy pick-up for award winners. Below that are individual videos for each sport, where award winners are announced by that sport’s coach or coaches.

Congratulations to all the student-athletes and their coaches who represented Clinch County High School and our community so well during the 2019-2020 school term!

Intro:

Football:

Softball:

Cheerleading:

Boys Basketball: 

Girls Basketball: 

Baseball: 

Tennis: 

Track: 

Special Awards:

  1. Michele on May 12, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Really nice media work on this virtual awards banquet!

  2. Erika on May 12, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Thanks Len and Jenny for putting this together and for all you do for Clinch County. We appreciate you.

