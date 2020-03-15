South Georgia Coronavirus Information Center

Below are stories or links to information concerning the COVID-19 Coronavius for the citizens of Clinch, Atkinson, Lanier, and Echols counties, provided and organized by your community newspaper (Clinch County News, Atkinson County Citizen, Lanier County Advocate, and Echols County Echo). We will update information as it becomes available, but you are welcome to add to this page by adding info in the comment section.

– Alapaha Judicial Circuit courts closed: From Superior Court Judge Clay Tomlinson:

“Due to the Supreme Court judicial emergency, there will be no court in the Alapaha circuit this week. All Berrien county trials are continued. The courthouses will remain open. Warrants and civil emergencies will continue to be processed.”

The Alapaha Judicial Circuit covers Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook, and Lanier Counties.

– Atkinson County schools to close Tuesday: “All Atkinson County Schools will be in session Monday, March 16th. We will close Tuesday, March 17th and remained closed through March 30th. I will meet with Board Members on March 30th to reassess the situation and determine whether or not we will reopen on March 31st based on the information we have at that time. During our closure, there will be no school activities on or off campus. In addition, no one will be able to enter school grounds during the closure.” -Superintendent Bob Brown

• CDC’s link – this page supplies information on symptoms of COVID-19, how to protect yourself and prepare your family, and what to do if you become sick: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

• Georgia’s Department of Health status page: This page updates how many confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Georgia. Also has other pertinent information about the virus for Georgians. Here’s the link: https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.

• 3/15, 1 p.m.

One new case of COVID-19 identified in Lowndes County – Brings total South Health District case count to two

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), South Health District has received confirmation of one new case of COVID-19. The individual is a resident of Lowndes County and is not hospitalized. This individual does share a connection with the individual first identified as a presumptive positive in Lowndes County.

At this time, South Health District has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the District which includes ten counties throughout South Georgia; however, this number could increase as the situation evolves. For the most up-to-date case count in Georgia, visit www.dph.ga.gov. This site updates daily at noon.

Older adults and individuals with chronic illnesses should take extreme caution to avoid coming into contact with individuals, including avoiding large gatherings, who are sick with any type of illness.

Prevention is a very crucial step in stopping the spread of illness. The best prevention measures for any respiratory virus are:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid large gatherings, especially older adults and individuals with a chronic illness.

If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

For accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 visit southhealthdistrict.com/covid19, dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

• Georgia to postpone presidential primaries due to health concerns: Valdosta Daily Times story

• Youth baseball/softball season postponed in Clinch County: The Clinch County Recreation Park will be closed until Saturday, March 28. This will postpone the start of the youth baseball and softball season – which was supposed to start March 28. Consult The Clinch County News for more local updates on information and closures due to coronavirus health crisis.

• Clinch, Lanier and Echols county schools closed: On Friday, school officials in Clinch, Lanier and Echols counties announced their school systems would be closed starting Monday, March 16, until at least Friday, March 27.

• Clinch Memorial has a Q&A video: Released on Thursday, the video answers some questions about COVID-19 and features local physicians and health officials:

• Coronavirus information provided by Clinch Memorial Hospital and the Clinch County News: