Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – March 6, 2020

In this week’s edition, Ben and Blake discuss: He-Man cast of characters announced (9:45); Quantum Leap revival (13:45); Oregon celebrates “The Goonies” (17:46); Sandlot reunion (22:03); Rick Moranis comeback (28:00); “Babe” returns to theaters (24:04); “Amazing Stories” reboot (30:30); Top 5 Music Videos of all time (34:15); and a look at what’s happening in regional entertainment (57:36). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!