Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – February 14, 2020

Happy Valentine’s Day from Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast. In this episode, Ben & Blake discuss: Five seasons of the Mandalorian (11:00); Darth Maul series (11:30); The Oscars (16:24); AMC streaming service (24:15); He-Man series (28:48); Backstreet Boys tour (31:05); Ben & Blake recommend… (35:30); Top 5 Hip Hop albums of the 1990s (40:46); and a look at what’s happening in regional entertainment (1:06:13). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!