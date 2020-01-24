1-24-20 Behind the News podcast

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following topics: Substitute teacher arrested again and the aftermath (2:30); Hall of Fame ceremony available for viewing on website (11:40); Tyreek Hill to play in Super Bowl LIV (14:40); Fight at the Clinch and Lanier basketball game (17:06); Atkinson County Board of Commissioners meeting (19:32 ); and much more! Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!