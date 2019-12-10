Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – December 10, 2019

What are the best movies of the decade? In this Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast, Ben & Blake share theirs, joined by guest Len Robbins.

In the podcast, Ben & Blake discuss: Lethal Weapon 5 in development (14:30); The Mandalorian review (8:50); The Matrix new movie (16:19); Ghostbuster: Afterlife trailer (18:33); Ben & Blake’s recommendations for the week (21:15); the Top 10 Movies of the Decade (2010-2019) (26:35); and What’s Happening in entertainment in our area (1:28:46). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!