Behind The News podcast – November 21, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Blake Pittman and Len Robbins discuss the following items: Region re-alignment (2:51); Clinch starts football playoffs this week (7:31); Homerville for the Holidays this weekend (9:20); Arrests in Atkinson County (14:45); Clinch coach named to GACA Hall of Fame (18:55); Echols, Lanier, Atco, and Clinch softball players named All-Region (21:40); Danny Dawson appointed by governor (22:27); and more! Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!