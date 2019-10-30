Update: Teen arrested in connection with local burglaries

Homerville Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a recent burglary spree.

The teen was arrested today (Wednesday) in Argyle and charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft by taking, and three counts of theft by receiving stolen goods, according to Homerville Police Investigator Derrek Manning. The arrest is the second in connection with a rash of burglaries over the past two weeks in and around Homerville. Tuesday, Homerville Police arrested Tavorus Jamal Williams, 18, of Homerville, and charged him with multiple counts of burglary. Officers recovered several items Tuesday that were reported stolen during the spate of burglaries, including a 70-inch television, firearms, computers, gaming systems, and cell phones (see related story). Burglaries were reported on Courtland Avenue, Court Street, Gibbs Street, Cypress Circle, and Happyville Lane, and in Dupont, among other places.

Manning said the investigation into the thefts is ongoing, and more arrests are a possibility.

The News will have an update, and more details, in its next edition.