Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – October 30, 2019

What are the best horror movies of all time?

On Ben & Blake’s podcast, they discuss that topic, and: the final Star Wars trailer (2:06); Rockville lineup announced (25:03); $20k Haunted House (27:00); Apple streaming service (28:17); Trick Daddy files bankruptcy (30:25); Ben & Blake’s recommendations this week (40:00); GOT spinoff cancelled (44:21); Top 5 Horror Movies (47:50); and what’s happening in area entertainment and concerts (1:21:37). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!