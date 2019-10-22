Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure podcast – October 22, 2019

What are the best horror TV shows or series?

On Ben & Blake’s podcast, they discuss that topic, and: Tyler Perry Studio (8:10); New Dr. Dolittle trailer (14:00); HBO’s new Watchmen series (15:50); New Star Wars trailer (21:05); “Blood Moon” Game of Thrones prequel on HBO (23:52); New Grand Theft Auto game in the works (29:22); New Terminator movie (32:46); New Jay & Silent Bob movie (37:07); Recommendations for this week (41:50); Top 5 Horror TV Shows or Series (52:43); and What’s happening in area entertainment and concerts. This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!