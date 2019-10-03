Behind The News podcast – October 3, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: Homecoming for Lanier County and Clinch County (2:45); High school football this week (5:01); Waycross Journal-Herald announces it’s ceasing publication (7:10); E-SPLOST and other elections coming up Nov. 5 (16:55); Advance Disposal changing pickup day in Pearson (19:27); Lanier County middle and high school softball (20:54); ‘Huggers’ in Lanier County (22:26); and more. Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance, The Shack Cafe, Country Cabin, and Roberts Milling Company. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!