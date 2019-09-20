Behind The News podcast – September 20, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: The latest on the Public Service Commission’s decision on fines for Atlanta Gas Light involving the Coffee Corner explosion case (2:25); Fred’s closing nationwide (9:21); Homecoming in Atkinson County this week, and Clinch and Lanier next week (11:10); Lanier breaks losing streak, and Clinch/Irwin preview (16:42); Middle school football playoffs (20:34); South Georgia Hunting Guide (23:46); If you are in the need of labels, check this out (26:12); and more. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!