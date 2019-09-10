Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure – September 10, 2019

What’s the best sports movie of all time?

Ben and Blake and guest Len Robbins share their favorite sports movie in this week’s podcast. Topics discussed include: It, Chapter 2 (5:50); Rumored Harry Potter movie (10:03); Bobby Brown kicked off airplane (13:30); Mayans, Season 2 (18:07); Star Wars rumors (15:15); Question of the Week (22:08); Top 5 Sports Movies (26:50); and What’s happening in area entertainment and concerts (1:17:24). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!