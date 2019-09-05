Behind The News podcast – September 5, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: How South Georgia dodged Hurricane Dorian (2:30); Shooting in Clinch County involved law enforcement officer (7:42); Four-laning of Highway 84 between Homerville and Waycross (10:08); Qualifying for Fargo mayor (14:13); Clinch, Lanier and Atkinson high school football (17:38); Region 2-A softball update (23:07); “Safe Haven” in Pearson (27:45); and more! Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!