Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure – August 7, 2019

This week, on Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure, Ben and Blake discuss: A$AP Rocky released from custody (6:10); Woodstock 50 cancelled (10:06); Katy Perry sued (13:48); New Indiana Jones movie (19:38); Review of Spiderman: Far from Home (22:33); TOP 5 WORST SEQUELS (33:00); Dad Jokes (1:18:30); and what’s happening regionally in entertainment events (1:20:00). This podcast is sponsored by your hometown pharmacists at Acme Pharmacy in Homerville. THANKS FOR LISTENING!