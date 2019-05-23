Behind The News podcast – May 23, 2019

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: Graduation this week at all area high schools (3:00); All-Region 2-A baseball team named (5:58); Victims’ attorney protests AGL meeting with PSC official in connection with Homerville explosion (7:52); Report from spring football games (13:54); Fake News report (20:25); Review of Ben Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!