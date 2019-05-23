Behind The News podcast – May 23, 2019

| | 0

In this week’s Behind The News podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: Graduation this week at all area high schools (3:00); All-Region 2-A baseball team named (5:58); Victims’ attorney protests AGL meeting with PSC official in connection with Homerville explosion (7:52); Report from spring football games (13:54); Fake News report (20:25); Review of Ben Thanks to our sponsors – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance Agency in Homerville, Roberts Milling Company, and The Shack Cafe and Country Cabin restaurants in Atkinson County. Join us next week for another episode of Behind the News!

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment