School Superintendent to retire at end of year

Clinch County Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna Ryan announced that she will be retiring at the end of the year at Thursday’s Clinch County Board of Education meeting.

Ryan has been the superintendent of the Clinch County School System since 2013. The school board approved her retirement letter at Thursday’s meeting. In the letter, Ryan said her retirement will be effective on November 30, 2019.

Ryan started as superintendent in July of 2013, succeeding Dr. Gayle Hughes as superintendent. She had previously been an assistant superintendent with the City of Marietta School System. In her retirement letter, Ryan stated that when she was hired, she hoped to retired from the Clinch School System as superintendent, and in November, she will be eligible for retirement.

“Serving as the superintendent of schools with such an incredible group of staff and students is a tremendous honor,” Ryan stated in the letter. “Thank you to everyone who has helped make this community feel like our home. Each of you as board members have been very supportive of me and my family during my tenure. Serving alongside you has been the highlight of a very exciting career in public education. I appreciate the trust you placed in me as we worked together to serve Clinch County.”

At Thursday’s meeting, school board chairman John Davis said the board will have a called meeting on January 25 to start the process of deciding how to replace Ryan as superintendent.

