Help Wanted

The Clinch County Elections is accepting applications for the following positions: a 20 hour a week part time Deputy Registrar and 28 hour a week Part time Elections Supervisor, applications will be available at the Clinch County Elections office. August 8th will be the deadline.

25 Court Square Suite A Homerville, Ga 912-487-3656 ch 7/30-8/6 (59)

——————————————

Mobile Crisis Response Services are expanding to your community. Behavioral Health Link is looking for licensed clinical professionals (LAPC, LPC, LMSW, LCSW, LAMFT, LMFT and RN with behavioral health experience) to join our team. Opportunities include FT/PT/PRN and contract. Qualified Certified Peer Specialists are encouraged to apply. Qualified bi-lingual (including ASL) candidates are also encouraged to apply. Visit www.behavioralhealthlink.com for more information. Send your resume to bhlhr@ihrcorp.com for consideration. ch 7/30-8/20 (69)

——————————————

Clinch Healthcare is accepting applications for the following positions; Assistant Director of Nursing, and Treatment Nurse, please apply in person at Clinch Healthcare 390 Sweat St Homerville Ga. EEOC 7/23-8/13 (26)

——————————————

Clinch Healthcare now hiring LPN’s and CNA’s all shifts. Please apply in person at 390 Sweat St., Homerville. EEOC ch 6/25-unf

——————————————

Taking applications for a C.N.A. or P.S.A in Clinch County. Call 1-877-449-4868 for applications or go on-line to HYPERLINK “http://www.altamahahomecare.com” www.altamahahomecare.com. AHC is a drug-free workplace and an equal opportunity employer.) ch 7/16-7/23 & 7/30-8/6 (31)