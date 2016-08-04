For Rent By Editor | August 4, 2016 | 0 Office or Retail Space for rent located in the Smith-Huxford Building on East Dame Ave. in downtown Homerville. Renovated, central heat and air, and carpet. For information or to see call Kenton at cell number 912-520-1709. ch 10/16-unf (36) Posted in Classifieds Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Yard Sales August 4, 2016 | No Comments » Services August 4, 2016 | No Comments » Help Wanted August 4, 2016 | No Comments » For Sale August 4, 2016 | No Comments » For Rent August 4, 2016 | No Comments »