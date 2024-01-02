Does the City Council deserve a 267% raise? By Editor | January 2, 2024 | 0 The Homerville City Council is considering a proposal to give themselves a 267% raise, and the mayor’s position a 250% raise. Do you think they deserve such a raise? Does the Homerville City Council deserve a 267% raise? Yes No View Results Loading ... Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Should there be a special election for Homerville mayor? September 13, 2023 | 6 Comments » Dollar Tree/Family Dollar moving into old Fred’s building August 31, 2023 | 1 Comment » Editorial: Let the people of Homerville vote August 31, 2023 | No Comments » Clinch County Proposed Budget 2023-24 July 5, 2023 | No Comments » Homerville Council giving city manager a raise July 5, 2023 | No Comments »