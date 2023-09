Recently, Homerville’s mayor resigned with more than two years left in his term. Homerville City Council is considering appointing someone to fill the more than two years of that term. Should they do that or call for a special election and allow Homerville’s voters to choose their own mayor? We will run this poll until the next council meeting – Thursday at 6 p.m.

