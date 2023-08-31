Dollar Tree/Family Dollar moving into old Fred’s building

By Blake Pittman – Editor

Homerville residents will soon be getting two new businesses in the old Fred’s building on South Church Street.

At the August meeting of the Homerville City Council, the council approved a business license for not one, but two, businesses to come and occupy the vacant building. The building that also once housed Wilson IGA had sat vacant since Fred’s closed in late 2019.

Now, Homerville will get a combo of Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar in that facility. Combo stores like this have been popping up all across the area recently, but the Homerville store will be a little different. The other new combo stores include both franchises in one store. The Homerville location will be comprised of two separate stores, with the city’s current operation of Family Dollar on North Church Street staying open as of now.

Sources within the Family Dollar organization have stated that each store will feature separate employees, managers, and hiring processes, with the Family Dollar side aiming for an opening sometime in November. As of now, there is not word on when the Dollar Tree side is scheduled to open.