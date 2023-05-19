CCHS Class of 2023 – their Letters to Santa from 1st grade, 2011

Below are Letters to Santa from the CCHS Class of 2023 – when they were in first grade, as they appeared in the December 21. 2011 edition of your community newspaper, The Clinch County News.

Click on the link below to see their letters to Santa – Enjoy! And Congratulations to the graduates and their families.

CCN 12-21-2011

And also remember that a year’s subscription to The Clinch County News is a great graduation gift. Click on the link below to take advantage of a special deal – $20 online subscriptions!

GRADUATE GIFT SUBSCRIPTION – Only $20 a year