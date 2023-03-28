Courthouse closed due to leaking battery

The Clinch County Courthouse was closed this morning due to a leaking backup battery for a voting machine.

According to an official at the Clinch County Commissioners office, the leaking battery was discovered in the elections office this morning. The smell from the leak prompted concern from county workers. A sign on the courthouse door says the building is closed “due to toxic battery and fumes.”

To be cautious, Commission Chairman Henry Moylan ordered that the courthouse today be evacuated and closed until the risk of an environmental threat was gone. The leaking battery has been removed, and county officials say they expect the courthouse to be open for business tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.