Clinch 12u team finishes as state runner-up

The Clinch County 12u All-Stars were one run away from a state championship.

Last week in Baxley, the Clinch 12u baseball team lost to Jeff Davis County 7-6 in the GRPA state championship game.

The Clinch 12u team had been competing in the tournament all week, playing one game Tuesday, two more Wednesday, and two on Thursday, defeating Screven County and Metter to advance to the finals against Jeff Davis.

Team members included Jeremiah White, Grayson Daniel, Chase Henderson, Jake King, Joshua Leccese, Braxton Railey, Carson Strickland, Knox Godfrey, Tykeem Carter, Tread Morgan, Dane Brown, Connor Harrell, Braden Herlocker, and Sam Smith. Coaches were Mitchell King, Scott Leccese, Rance Morgan and Derek Herlocker.