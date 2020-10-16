Which presidential candidate are you voting for? Take our poll By Editor | October 16, 2020 | 1 Which presidential candidate are you voting for? Donald Trump (incumbent) Joe Biden View Results Loading ... Posted in Breaking News 1 Comment Ryan on October 16, 2020 at 4:37 pm Vote blue Reply Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts CCHS Homecoming plans announced October 15, 2020 | No Comments » Clinch 5th-grader competing for national Forestry Queen October 15, 2020 | No Comments » Mask mandate now in effect in Homerville September 3, 2020 | No Comments » Behind The News podcast – July 10, 2020 July 10, 2020 | No Comments » ‘Wear a mask – the alternative sucks’ — Len Robbins column 7-8-2020 July 9, 2020 | 1 Comment »
1 Comment
Vote blue