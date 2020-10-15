Clinch 5th-grader competing for national Forestry Queen

Channing Rice of Homerville will soon compete for a national title on November 14. Channing is the daughter of Billy and Dawn Rice and sister of Payton Rice of Homerville. Channing is granddaughter of Wayne and Leila Mathis of Homerville and Billy and the late Carolyn Rice of Dupont. Channing recently competed and won the title of Junior Miss Forestry Queen for the state of Georgia. She will now move on to compete nationally for the tile. Channing is a 10 year old 5th grader at Clinch County Middle School. Channing will compete against contestants from all the United States for the Junior Miss Forestry Queen title. Channing would like to thank the community for their encouragement and also her generous sponsor, Pierce Timber Company. Pictured is Channing’s sponsorship page.