Behind The News podcast – July 10, 2020

IN THIS WEEK’S BEHIND THE NEWS PODCAST: In this week’s episode, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman discuss the following topics: Atkinson County announces plans for the reopening of school (1:50); COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Georgia, prompting potential for mask mandates (5:50); auto accident takes life of Lanier County teen (10:41); New broadband map shows availability in Clinch, Echols, Lanier and Atkinson counties (11:50); News wins awards (16:00); Lanier County group involved in boat rescue (17:10); and more. Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville!