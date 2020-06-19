Behind The News podcast – June 19, 2020

IN THIS WEEK’S BEHIND THE NEWS PODCAST: In this week’s episode, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman break down the latest COVID-19 news locally, including substantial outbreaks in Lanier and Echols counties (2:00); Dispelling the rumor that Atkinson County Schools are changing Rebel nickname (6:15); Primary election results and analysis (8:07); Lanier County Schools receive literary grant (13:15); Drowning in Clinch County claims lives of brothers (15:18); Coverage of arrest in Dupont explained (16:15); Dollar General opens in Fargo (24:06); Homerville OKs school zone speed detection system (20:30); and more. Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville!