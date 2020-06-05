Behind The News podcast – June 5, 2020

IN THIS WEEK’S BEHIND THE NEWS PODCAST: Behind The News is back after a short hiatus. In this episode, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman break down the latest COVID-19 news locally, including an outbreak in Echols County (2:55); Graduation dates and news for Clinch, Echols, Lanier and Atkinson counties (7:26); Everything you need to know about the June 9 primary elections locally (11:28); Summer meal programs have started in Clinch and Atkinson counties (26:10); and more. Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville!