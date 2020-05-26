Poll for Clinch County Sheriff’s race

Who are you voting for in Clinch Sheriff's race?

  • Tom Kennedy (31%, 162 Votes)
  • Raymond Peterson (incumbent) (29%, 150 Votes)
  • Stephen Tinsley (26%, 133 Votes)
  • John Davis (14%, 71 Votes)

Total Voters: 516

  1. Stanley Raffield on May 26, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    I believe Steven will make a great sheriff with the law enforcement experience he has. I went to school with Steven and I believe we can trust him to do what he can to stop the trafficking of illegal drugs through clinch county and help to make it a safe and enjoyable place to live.

  2. Iris Smith on May 26, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    I think Mr. Stephen Tinsley will do good for Clinch County. Clinch County needs a change and I believe Stephen Tinsley will do his best to do that, and he has excellent experience!

    • Heather Guy on May 27, 2020 at 9:26 pm

      Yes I agree with you 💯! If the people of Homerville want change he is the man that can make it happen. He has my vote 100 for sure. I pray at the end of the day that he wins. I feel that the only reason he wouldn’t when is because the people of Clinch County don’t want change. I pray that those that say they have his back really mean it. This man could and would really do wonders for our County if we would just give him a chance. I pray that he gets it. This is what our County needs.#CHANGE#

  3. Jerome sherrod on May 27, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    Ok well we need a change in the county. Fresh ideas the same old thing isn’t working anymore. When it comes down to it no matter who wins they are only gonna be able to do what they can. It seams to me like it is the same people doing the same things they get picked up and turn right around get let go and it starts all over again.

  4. Heather Guy on May 27, 2020 at 9:27 pm

  5. Johnson on May 31, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Three good and experienced candidates and one with no business running. Davis, Tinsley, and Peterson all have legal experience and good reputations. Any would be good sheriffs.

