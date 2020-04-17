Behind The News podcast – April 17, 2020

HEAR A BREAKDOWN OF ALL THE LATEST LOCAL CORONAVIRUS INFO: In this week’s podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman break down all you need to know about COVID-19 in South Georgia, including: The latest COVID-19 information from Clinch, Lanier, Echols and Atkinson counties (2:43);Social distancing grades for area counties (8:30); SE Health District issues warning about funeral in Homerville (9:15); Primary election moved until June 9 (16:05); Lee Container donates funds for berries (14:33); Nonsensical conspiracy theories about COVID-19 (22:44); and more. Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville!