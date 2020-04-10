CCHS Class of ’20 – Letters to Santa from 2008
The Clinch County High Class of 2020 has had their senior year cut short by the COVID-19 crisis.
But your community newspaper has plans to acknowledge and celebrate these graduating seniors over the next two months, starting with this – Letters to Santa published in The Clinch County News when this year’s seniors were first-graders.
Click on the link below to see their letters to Santa – Enjoy!
Letters to Santa – December 24, 2008 Clinch County News
