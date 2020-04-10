Behind The News podcast – April 10, 2020

HEAR THE LATEST LOCAL CORONAVIRUS NEWS: In this week’s podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman break down all you need to know about COVID-19 in South Georgia, including: Breaking news about more COVID-19 cases in Clinch County (1:45); Primary election postponed due to pandemic (13:19); Meals being provided in Atkinson and Clinch counties (18:30); Special online subscription offer/newspapers need community support (24:20); and more. Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville!