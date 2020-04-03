Behind The News Podcast – April 3, 2020

BREAKING DOWN THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS: In this week’s podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman break down all you need to know about COVID-19 in South Georgia, including: The Governor’s Shelter-in-Place order (3:02); Pearson emergency order (5:00); schools closing for year and other school news (11:39); Census 2020 (17:56); Election challenges in Lanier County, and if the primary election will be postponed (19:55); Lanier County native has popular show on Netflix (26:20); Newspapers offering special deal – $20 a year – for online subscription during crisis (27:27); and more. Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville!