Behind The News Podcast – March 6, 2020

WHO QUALIFIED FOR ELECTIVE OFFICE IN CLINCH COUNTY? Qualifying ended today (Friday) for local and state elective offices. In this week’s podcast, Len Robbins and Blake Pittman review and discuss all those qualifying for elective office in Clinch, Lanier, Atkinson and Echols counties (2:33). They also discuss: Clinch 8u basketball team going to state tournament (21:33); Pearson to host Tyreek Hill parade (22:38); Major drug bust in Lanier County (23:17); Scholarships in Atkinson County (24:30); and more. Thanks to our sponsor – Lutz, Brown, Peagler & Manley Insurance in Homerville!